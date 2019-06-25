Clear

Accused Rochester tire slasher tased twice, taken into custody

Rodolfo Maldonado

Posted: Jun 25, 2019 10:29 AM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A man who allegedly slashed random car tires with a knife Monday is facing multiple charges.

Rodolfo Maldonado is facing charges of fourth-degree criminal damage to property, tampering with a motor vehicle and obstruction of the legal process after an incident Monday night in the 1300 block of 6th St. NW.

Police responded after a report of a Hispanic male wearing a Superman shirt who was slashing car tires with a knife.

Maldonado didn’t listen to officers commands and when the man allegedly aggressively walked at officers, he was tased.

After being hit with the taser, police said Maldonado began pulling out the taser wires before officers used a drive stun taser.

A pocket knife was found on Maldonado.

