Accused Rochester shooters make initial court appearances

Nautica Cox (left) and Derrick Days. Olmsted County Adult Detention Center.

Charged with killing one man and critically wounding another.

Posted: Jun 22, 2021 4:08 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The accused shooters in a Rochester homicide made their initial court appearances Tuesday.

Nautica Deishaun Cox, 22 of Minneapolis, and Derrick Timothy Days, 28 of South St. Paul, appeared in Olmsted County District Court Tuesday afternoon and had their omnibus hearings scheduled. Those hearings are typically where pleas are entered to criminal charges. Cox had a hearing set for August 24 and Days’ hearing was set for July 20.

They are charged with multiple felonies for the shooting of two men in the area of First Avenue and Third Street SW on June 6. One of the shooting victims, Todd Lorne Banks Jr., was killed and the other suffered critical injuries.

Law enforcement says the shooting resulted from a fight after a dice game.

Days is charged with second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, and possession of a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence. Cox is charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder, and possession of a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence.

