Accused Rochester shooter found competent to stand trial

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of shooting someone four times has been found competent to stand trial.
Abdusalam Omar Hussein, 39 of Rochester, is charged with 2nd degree assault for an incident on November 3, 2019, where Rochester police say Hussein forced his way into an apartment, shot a man four times, then led officers on a 90 mile per hour chase before being arrested.
Authorities initially said Hussein was facing three counts of felony assault, false imprisonment, attempted murder, and fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle.
His next court appearance is set for January 14. He remains in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center on $500,000 bond.
