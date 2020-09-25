Accused Rochester murderer back in Minnesota, set to make first appearance

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Renard Carter, the man accused of killing a woman, her child and an unborn child, is back in Rochester and will make his first court appearance Friday morning.

Carter will make his first court appearance at 10:30 a.m.

Rochester police said Carter, 29, was the boyfriend of Keona Foote, 23, who was found dead at Olympik Village Apartments. Foote's two-year-old daughter, Miyona Miller, was also found deceased at the scene.

Carter fled to Columbia, South Carolina, and was taken into custody after threatening to kill officers while streaming the events on a Facebook live.

He is facing two counts of second-degree murder along with a charge of murder of an unborn child in the second degree.

Carter was released by the Minnesota Department of Corrections on April 22 following a prison sentence for felony domestic assault.

Rochester man facing 3 murder charges, including one against an unborn child.

Case ‘one of most violent’ Olmsted Co. attorney has seen.

Carter planned to kill again, authorities said.