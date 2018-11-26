Clear

Accused Rochester drug mule pleads guilty

Aaron Brown Aaron Brown

Still awaiting plea from second defendant.

Posted: Nov. 26, 2018 1:46 PM
Updated: Nov. 26, 2018 1:48 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – One of two men accused of transporting drugs from Chicago to Rochester is pleading guilty.

Aaron Lavon Brown, 45 of Rochester, and Kendrick Cordell Collins, 30 of Rochester, were arrested on July 11. Authorities say there were pulled over on their way back from Chicago and nine ounces of cocaine were found in the vehicle. Law enforcement then searched two homes and says it found cocaine, heroin, and $23,000 in cash.


Kendrick Collins

Brown is pleading guilty to 2nd degree drug possession. His sentencing is set for February 4, 2019.

Collins has not yet entered a plea to 1st degree aggravated drug crime and importing a controlled substance across state lines. He remains in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center on $500,000 bond.

