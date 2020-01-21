Accused Rochester drug duo goes their separate legal ways

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A duo arrested together twice is two separate drug busts is now pleading differently.

Kyle Kirk Peterson, 34 of Rochester, has entered a guilty plea to 1st degree sale of cocaine and possession of a firearm by a drug user. His sentencing is set for March 9.



Peterson and Jennifer Nou were both arrested on September 26, 2017, and December 20, 2017. The first time Rochester police say large amounts of cocaine, marijuana, some heroin, a number of pills, and a loaded handgun were found. The second arrest came after cocaine, marijuana, over 200 pills, around a gram of ecstasy, more than $12,000 in cash, and a shotgun were found in a Rochester storage locker.

Nou is pleading not guilty to aiding and abetting 1st degree sale of cocaine, 1st degree drug sales, 1st degree drug possession, aiding and abetting 1st degree cocaine possession, 2nd degree drug sales, aiding and abetting 2nd, 3rd, and 5th degree drug sales, possession of a firearm as a felon, and child endangerment.

Her trial is scheduled to start on April 6.