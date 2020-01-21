Clear

Accused Rochester drug duo goes their separate legal ways

Kyle Peterson
Kyle Peterson

Man and woman arrested twice in 2017.

Posted: Jan 21, 2020 1:33 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A duo arrested together twice is two separate drug busts is now pleading differently.

Kyle Kirk Peterson, 34 of Rochester, has entered a guilty plea to 1st degree sale of cocaine and possession of a firearm by a drug user. His sentencing is set for March 9.


Jennifer Nou

Peterson and Jennifer Nou were both arrested on September 26, 2017, and December 20, 2017. The first time Rochester police say large amounts of cocaine, marijuana, some heroin, a number of pills, and a loaded handgun were found. The second arrest came after cocaine, marijuana, over 200 pills, around a gram of ecstasy, more than $12,000 in cash, and a shotgun were found in a Rochester storage locker.

Nou is pleading not guilty to aiding and abetting 1st degree sale of cocaine, 1st degree drug sales, 1st degree drug possession, aiding and abetting 1st degree cocaine possession, 2nd degree drug sales, aiding and abetting 2nd, 3rd, and 5th degree drug sales, possession of a firearm as a felon, and child endangerment.

Her trial is scheduled to start on April 6.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: -6°
Albert Lea
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: -3°
Austin
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: -5°
Charles City
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 0°
Rochester
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: -6°
Temperatures rally as snow returns
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

Image

Warming Center update

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Snow and ice possible later this week

Image

Austin loses tough road game at Mankato East

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/20

Image

Success is key for Schaeffer boy's basketball

Image

What do people in Rochester think of gun control?

Image

Parenting in the modern era

Image

Klobuchar campaigns in Iowa

Image

Grizzlies use three unanswered goals to defeat Coulee Region

Community Events