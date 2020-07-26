Accused Rochester carjacker is acquitted due to mental illness

ROCHESTER, Minn. – An accused carjacker has been found not guilty due to mental illness.

Kamau Rashad Hudson, 40 of Minneapolis, was arrested May 8 and charged with 1st degree aggravated robbery, 2nd degree assault, and theft.

The Rochester Police Department says Hudson crashed into someone in the drive-thru of the Arby’s on 37th Street NW. Witnesses said Hudson was armed with a machete and drove off in the victim’s car, but then returned to the parking lot while police were talking to the victim.

Police say Hudson has a history of paranoia and was known to live in his vehicle and keep a machete in his car.

He was acquitted on all charges due to mental illness after a court-ordered mental evaluation.