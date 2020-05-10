Accused Rochester carjacker arrested when he brings the car back

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police arrest an accused carjacker Friday night after he returns to the scene of the crime.

Kamau Rashad Hudson, 40, is facing charges of 2nd degree assault, robbery, motor vehicle theft, and hit-and-run. Authorities say Hudson crashed into someone in the Arby’s drive-thru in the 2100 block of 37th Street NW. Investigators say Hudson was armed with a machete and left in the victim’s car.

The Rochester Police Department says in past contact with Hudson he was known to live in his vehicle, keep a machete in the car, and have a history of paranoia.

As an officer talked with the carjacking victim, Hudson allegedly returned to the parking lot in the victim’s vehicle and was taken into custody.

No one was injured in this incident, which happened around 9:17 pm Friday.