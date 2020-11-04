Accused Riceville garage burglar pleads guilty

OSAGE, Iowa – A man accused of two garage burglaries is pleading guilty to one.

Lonnie John Dozark, 43 of Riceville, has entered a guilty plea to one count of 3rd degree burglary. Authorities say Dozark illegally entered the same garage in the 700 block of Walnut Street in Riceville on September 13, 2019, and January 7, 2020. Court documents state a desk was broken into and over $700 was stolen.

The garage owner says he set up a video camera that recorded Dozark illegally entering the garage.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for January 12, 2021.