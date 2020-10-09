Accused Olmsted County heroin dealer pleads not guilty

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man charged with two heroin deals is pleading not guilty to both of them.

Eric Darrell Smith, 54 of Rochester, was arrested on July 22. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says Smith sold 3.95 grams of heroin to a member of the violent crime enforcement team and a later search of Smith’s vehicle found another2.5 grams of the drug. Smith is being charged with 2nd degree sale of drugs and 3rd degree drug possession of that.

Smith is also facing a count of 1st degree sale of heroin for an incident on January 29.

No trial date has been set.