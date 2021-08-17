Accused North Iowa catalytic converter thief to stand trial

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man arrested for a 90 mile per hour chase is pleading not guilty to that and stealing several catalytic converters.

Jeremy Nicholas Mulford, 41 of Mason City, is charged with eluding, two counts of second-degree theft as a habitual offender, second degree criminal mischief as a habitual offender, and possession of burglar tools.

Mulford was arrested on July 22 after he allegedly pulled away from an attempted traffic stop just before 11:30 pm in Mason City. That led to a high-speed chase and law enforcement says Mulford was finally caught trying to hide under a mattress at his home.

Authorities say Mulford also cut off the catalytic converters from four vehicles in the 4100 block of 7th Avenue N in Clear Lake on February 19, then stole another catalytic converter in the 1400 block of 6th Street SW in Mason City on February 23.

Investigators say the catalytic converters had a total value of over $8,600 and that Mulford was also caught with burglar tools, including a sawzall with additional blades, a floor jack, and a wrench.

Mulford is scheduled to stand trial starting September 28.