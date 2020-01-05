Clear
Accused Nora Springs meth dealer to stand trial

Man arrested in August 2019.

Posted: Jan 5, 2020 1:03 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – An accused meth dealer is set to stand trial in Cerro Gordo County.

Thomas Troy Wickwire, 50 of Nora Springs, is charged with conspiracy to possess meth with intent to deliver, failure to use a drug tax stamp, and driving while license is barred.

Wickwire was arrested on August 2, 2019, after a motorcycle stop at 265th St. and Warbler Avenue just before 1:30 am. Law enforcement says a search found more than seven grams of methamphetamine.

Wickwire’s trial is scheduled to begin on January 28.

