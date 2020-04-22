Accused Newman Catholic school burglars plead not guilty

MASON CITY, Iowa – The men accused of burglarizing Newman Catholic school are pleading not guilty.

Eric Scott Francis, 49, and Nathaniel Elmer Pope, 47, are charged with 1st degree theft, 3rd degree burglary, and conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony.

Investigators say the two Mason City men broke a window to enter the school and stole $17,000 worth of equipment, including projectors, tools, and whiteboards.

Francis’ trial is scheduled to begin on August 11. Pope’s trial is due to start on July 14.