MASON CITY, Iowa – The men accused of burglarizing Newman Catholic school are pleading not guilty.
Eric Scott Francis, 49, and Nathaniel Elmer Pope, 47, are charged with 1st degree theft, 3rd degree burglary, and conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony.
Investigators say the two Mason City men broke a window to enter the school and stole $17,000 worth of equipment, including projectors, tools, and whiteboards.
Francis’ trial is scheduled to begin on August 11. Pope’s trial is due to start on July 14.
Related Content
- Accused Newman Catholic school burglars plead not guilty
- Accused Alliant Energy burglar pleads not guilty
- Accused Forest City burglar pleads not guilty
- Accused Mason City burglar pleads not guilty
- Accused garage burglar pleads not guilty
- Cement plant burglar pleads guilty
- SAW: Newman Catholic's Evan Paulus
- Second accused storage unit burglar pleads not guilty
- Accused burglar pleads not guilty in Freeborn County
- Accused stabber pleads guilty
Scroll for more content...