Accused Mason City shooter found not competent to stand trial

MASON CITY, Iowa – The man charged for an August 2020 shooting has been ruled not competent to stand trial.

Donavan J. Ward, 20 of Mason City, is accused of shooting another person in the leg on August 8 in the area of 4th Street NE and Hampshire Place in Mason City. Court documents state Ward was riding in a vehicle when he fired a 9 mm handgun at another passenger, striking the victim in the legs.

Authorities say the victim had to be taken to the hospital for treatment.

A Cerro Gordo County District Court judge has now found Ward is “suffering from a mental disorder” which prevents him from being tried for reckless use of a firearm and carrying weapons. Ward has been committed to the Department of Corrections at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center for treatment to restore him to competency.