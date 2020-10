MASON CITY, Iowa – An accused North Iowa drug dealer is pleading not guilty.

Sean Allan Huegli, 33 of Mason City, is charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.

Huegli was stopped for a traffic violation on July 28 and authorities say about 20 grams of meth were found between the driver’s seat and the center console.

A trial is set to begin on January 12, 2021. Huegli remains in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $100,000 bond.