Accused Mason City house-hitter pleads not guilty

Law enforcement says he drunkenly drove into the side of a home.

Posted: Feb 5, 2020 12:43 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A not guilty plea is entered by a man accused of smashing into a house.

Sandy Sandy, 30 of Mason City, is charged with OWI-1st offense and law enforcement says he drove off the road in the 600 block of S. Maryland Avenue and hit a house. Authorities say this happened on December 29, 2019, and Sandy had a blood alcohol level of .169, more than twice the legal limit.

Sandy’s trial is set to start on April 14.

