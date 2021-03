MASON CITY, Iowa – A North Iowa man accused of breaking into a car wash is pleading not guilty.

Jackie Lee Reich III, 33 of Mason City, is charged with third-degree burglary. Law enforcement says he entered locked areas of Laser Wash on 1st Street NW in Mason City on November 13, 2020, and caused more than $1,000 in property damage.

Reich’s trial is scheduled to begin on May 4 in Cerro Gordo County District court.