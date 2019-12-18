Accused Mason City burglar pleads not guilty

MASON CITY, Iowa – An accused burglar is pleading not guilty, despite law enforcement saying he was caught red-handed.

Jacob Michael Schmitt, 27 of Mason City, is charged with 3rd degree burglary. Authorities say Schmitt was found inside someone else’s home on Sunny Circle on November 17 with possession of multiple items belonging to the homeowner.

A trial is scheduled to start on February 4, 2020.