Accused Mason City bike thief pleads not guilty

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Cerro Gordo County man is pleading not guilty to drug possession and bike theft.

Dustin Travis Burkhardt, 31 of Mason City, was arrested on September 16, 2019, after Mason City police were called to the 800 block of 10th Street NW for possible stolen property. Officers say Burkhardt was found in possession of two baggies of methamphetamine and a specialized bicycle worth around $500 that had been reported stolen.

Burkhardt pleaded not guilty Tuesday to 4th degree theft and possession of a controlled substance-3rd or subsequent offense. His trial has been scheduled to start on February 25.