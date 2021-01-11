Accused Mankato kidnapper going to prison for meth

MANKATO, Minn. – A southern Minnesota man accused of kidnapping and convicted of drug dealing is going to prison.

Karl Alfredo Rosillo, 39 of Mankato, was sentenced Monday to 21 years and four months in state prison, with credit for 496 days already served. Rosillo must also pay $16,072.25 in restitution.

He was arrested in September 2019. The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force was looking for Rosillo on an outstanding warrant when he was spotted in a vehicle driven by a juvenile female. Blue Earth County deputies tried to stop the vehicle but said Rosillo took control of it and drove away. The chase ended when Rosillo rammed the front of a county squad car.

Investigators say 24 grams of methamphetamine where found in the vehicle.

Rosillo was charged with kidnapping, fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, 1st degree sale of meth, and 3rd degree drug possession. A jury in October 2020 found Rosillo not guilty of the first two charges but convicted him on the second two.