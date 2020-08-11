Accused Lake Mills meth dealer pleads not guilty

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A Winnebago County man is pleading not guilty to multiple drug crimes.

Law enforcement says that as they arrested two other people on felony warrants on July 18 in the 700 block of N Lake Street in Lake Mills, another man walked by with a drug pipe in his mouth. Authorities say that was Caleb Robert Angel, 30 of Lake Mills.

Court documents state a search of Angel’s home found 6.79 grams of methamphetamine, multiple plastic baggies, a digital scale, meth pipes, marijuana, and a prescription medication.

On Tuesday, Angel pleaded not guilty to possession of meth with intent to deliver, sponsoring a gathering where illegal drugs are used, possession of marijuana, and unlawful possession of a prescription drug. His trial is scheduled to start on September 23.