FOREST CITY, Iowa – A Winnebago County man accused of dealing drugs out of his home is pleading not guilty.
Jeremy John Richardson, 44 of Lake Mills, is charged with two counts of delivery of methamphetamine and one count of sponsoring a gathering where drugs are used. Law enforcement says Richardson twice sold meth to a confidential informant in October 2018 and provided a place for three or more people to illegally use controlled substances.
All the crimes are alleged to have happened at Richardson’s home, which authorities say is within 1000 feet of a public park.
His trial is scheduled to begin on April 10.
Related Content
- Accused Lake Mills meth dealer pleads not guilty
- Accused drug dealers plead guilty
- Accused heroin dealer pleads guilty
- Lake Mills man pleads not guilty to meth crime
- Accused Rochester drug dealer pleads not guilty
- Major Rochester drug dealer pleads guilty
- Accused drug dealer pleads not guilty in Mower County
- Man accused of being a major drug dealer pleads guilty
- Lake Mills man pleads guilty to marijuana crime
- Lake Mills man pleads guilty to growing marijuana
Scroll for more content...