Accused Lake Mills meth dealer pleads not guilty

Trial set for April.

Posted: Feb. 26, 2019 8:08 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A Winnebago County man accused of dealing drugs out of his home is pleading not guilty.

Jeremy John Richardson, 44 of Lake Mills, is charged with two counts of delivery of methamphetamine and one count of sponsoring a gathering where drugs are used. Law enforcement says Richardson twice sold meth to a confidential informant in October 2018 and provided a place for three or more people to illegally use controlled substances.

All the crimes are alleged to have happened at Richardson’s home, which authorities say is within 1000 feet of a public park.

His trial is scheduled to begin on April 10.

