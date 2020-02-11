Forest City man pleads not guilty to having 'pounds' of marijuana in his vehicle

FOREST CITY, Iowa – Law enforcement says it found “pounds” of marijuana in his vehicle. He says he’s not guilty.

Jamar Crayton, 32 of Forest City, is charged with possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of psilocybin mushrooms with intent to deliver, and two counts of failure to use a drug tax stamp.

Authorities say they pulled over Crayton while he was driving on North 4th Street in Forest city on January 14. Court documents state a search warrant was obtained for Crayton’s vehicle and psilocybin mushrooms and pounds of marijuana were found inside. Investigators say both of the drugs had been separated up into individual packages.

Crayton pleaded not guilty Tuesday. His trial is scheduled to begin on April 8 in Winnebago County District Court.