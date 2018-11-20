Accused Forest City burglar pleads not guilty

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A trial is set in a Winnebago County burglary where the accused burglar was chased off.

Ryan Sergei Marek, 27 of Forest City, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to 2nd degree burglary. Authorities say he entered a home in the 200 block of N. Clark Street in Forest City on October 18 and was chased out by a person inside.

His trial is scheduled to begin on January 16, 2019.