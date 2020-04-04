Accused Floyd County sex abuser to be forced to take medication

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Floyd County man accused of sexual abusing children is going to be forced to take his psychiatric medications.

Charles Earl Thompson, 64 of Floyd, was found incompetent to stand trial in February and ordered to undergo treatment to restore his mental state. A March progress report filed with the judge stated that Thompson was refusing to take medication and that was interfering with the effort to restore his competence.

The psychiatrist treating Thompson asked the judge for the authority to “treat the Defendant, even involuntarily, with medications to facilitate the restoration progress.” The judge granted that request.

Thompson is charged with 2nd degree sexual abuse, lascivious acts with a child, two counts of indecent contact with a child, dissemination and exhibition of obscene materials to a minor, and assault with intent to commit sexual abuse. Authorities say his victims were females between the ages of 8 and 15 and the abuse happened in 2018 and 2019.