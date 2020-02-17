Accused Floyd County sex abuser found not competent to stand trial

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A man facing multiple charges of sexual misconduct with children is ruled incompetent to stand trial.

Charles Earl Thompson, 63 of Floyd, was arrested in October 2019 and accused of 2nd degree sexual abuse, lascivious acts with a child, two counts of indecent contact with a child, dissemination and exhibition of obscene materials to a minor, and assault with intent to commit sexual abuse.

Court document state Thompson’s victims were females between the ages of 8 and 15 and the incidents happened in 2018 and 2019.

After his arrest, Thompson was given a mental evaluation and a state psychiatrist concluded Thompson was not competent to stand trial. On Monday, a judge suspended the criminal case against Thompson and ordered he be held at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center, or some other treatment facility, to be treated until his mental state is restored and Thompson is capable of standing trial for his alleged crimes.