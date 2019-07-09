Clear

Accused Floyd County meth dealer take plea deal

Jason Head Jason Head

Cuts any possible prison sentence by more than half.

Posted: Jul 9, 2019 12:58 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A man is pleading guilty to dealing meth in Floyd County.

Jason Lee Head, 35 of Charles City, was accused of selling over 29 grams of meth in early 2018. Head has now pleaded guilty to two counts of delivery of methamphetamine.

A sentencing hearing is set for September 16. Head was initially charged with class “B” felonies but pleaded guilty to class “C” felonies, reducing his maximum possible sentence from 25 to 10 years on each count.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
79° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 82°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 87°
Rochester
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 81°
Stormy this afternoon & evening, then tracking more sun to finish the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Study finds parents wish kids were back in school

Image

Tracking Storm Chances Today, Sun Tomorrow

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Tracking storms Tuesday with sunny weather on the way

Image

Nashua-Plainfield defeats West Fork in walk-off fashion

Image

Week 7 IHSBCA Poll

Image

Funds designated to help homeless in Med City

Image

Historic flooding forces business owner to rebuild

Image

IOWA OPIOID DEATHS DECLINE

Image

Newman Catholic softball cruises, defeats West Bend Mallard in regionals

Image

Chris Nelson PM Weather Forecast

Community Events