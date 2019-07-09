Accused Floyd County meth dealer take plea deal

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A man is pleading guilty to dealing meth in Floyd County.

Jason Lee Head, 35 of Charles City, was accused of selling over 29 grams of meth in early 2018. Head has now pleaded guilty to two counts of delivery of methamphetamine.

A sentencing hearing is set for September 16. Head was initially charged with class “B” felonies but pleaded guilty to class “C” felonies, reducing his maximum possible sentence from 25 to 10 years on each count.