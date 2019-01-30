Accused Dodge County thieves blame each other

MANTORVILLE, Minn. – Two men arrested for stealing chainsaws are blaming each other for the crime.

Austin Scott Bruce, 23 of Zumbro Falls, and Jesse Michael Corson, 31 of Kasson, were arrested on January 3 after a report of two chainsaws being stolen from a Dodge County garage and put in a vehicle which then drove away.

A vehicle like the one described in the crime was pulled over and a Dodge County deputy says two chainsaws were in the back. Austin Bruce was the driver and Jesse Corson was the passenger. Authorities say a search of the vehicle also found a drug pipe and about 2 grams of methamphetamine.

According to court documents, Bruce told law enforcement that Corson stole the chainsaws while Corson said Bruce was the one who took them. Each also denied the drugs found in the vehicle belonged to them.

Bruce is pleading not guilty to 3rd degree burglary, 5th degree drug possession, and driving after revocation. Corson is pleading not guilty to 3rd degree burglary and 5th degree drug possession. No trial date has been set for either man.