Accused Clear Lake car thief to stand trial

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man arrested over a year after his alleged crime is pleading not guilty.

Joshua John Marsolek, 39 of Mason City, is charged with 2nd degree theft. Authorities say he stole a 2006 Mercedes Benz CLK convertible from Movement Solutions in Clear Lake on August 11, 2018. The vehicle was found shortly after the theft. Court documents state Marsolek was seen getting out of the driver’s seat and his fingerprints were found inside the car.

Marsolek was arrested on November 14. His trial is set to start on February 25, 2020.