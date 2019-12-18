Clear

Accused Clear Lake car thief to stand trial

Arrested over a year after the theft occurred.

Posted: Dec 18, 2019 1:47 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man arrested over a year after his alleged crime is pleading not guilty.

Joshua John Marsolek, 39 of Mason City, is charged with 2nd degree theft. Authorities say he stole a 2006 Mercedes Benz CLK convertible from Movement Solutions in Clear Lake on August 11, 2018. The vehicle was found shortly after the theft. Court documents state Marsolek was seen getting out of the driver’s seat and his fingerprints were found inside the car.

Marsolek was arrested on November 14. His trial is set to start on February 25, 2020.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 4°
Albert Lea
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 1°
Austin
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 9°
Charles City
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 7°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
11° wxIcon
Hi: 13° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: -5°
Warmer air is in store through Christmas
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Staying safe at Rochester's Warming center

Image

Tracking Thursday's cold weather

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 12/17

Image

High school hoops highlights from Tuesday

Image

Bernie Sanders criticizes Mayo

Image

Rallying for impeachment

Image

Helping the homeless in rural areas

Image

North Iowa man living with ALS, shares prognosis

Image

Big piece of River City Renaissance Project is approved

Image

Flu confirmed in Cerro Gordo County

Community Events