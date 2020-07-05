Accused Blooming Prairie killer is back in Minnesota

OWATONNA, Minn. – The Blooming Prairie woman accused of killing her husband and convicted of murder in Florida is back in Minnesota.

Lois Riess, 58, was booked into the Steele County Jail on Friday. Online court records do not list any hearings scheduled in her case.

Riess is charged with 1st and 2nd degree murder for allegedly shooting her husband David Riess, 54, to death in March 2018.

Authorities say Riess then led them on a cross-country manhunt until she was captured in April 2018 in Texas.

While on the loose, Riess murdered Pamela Hutchinson, 59, in Florida. Law enforcement says Riess wanted to assume Hutchinson’s identity. In December, 2019, Riess pleaded guilty to 1st degree murder for Hutchinson’s death and was sentenced to life in prison.

Steele County authorities have said Riess would be prosecuted in Minnesota after her Florida case was concluded.