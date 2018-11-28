Clear

Accident involving transit bus Wednesday morning in Mason City

A three-vehicle accident involving a transit bus occurred Wednesday morning.

Posted: Nov. 28, 2018 11:24 AM
Updated: Nov. 28, 2018 11:36 AM

MASON CITY, Iowa - A three-vehicle accident involving a transit bus occurred Wednesday morning.
The accident between a van, a car and the bus happened at S. Pierce Ave. and 4th St. around 11 a.m. An airbag was deployed in the van. There is no word yet on any injuries.
We will have more information as it becomes available.

