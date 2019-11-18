Accident involving part of a wind turbine closes North Iowa road

VENTURA, Iowa – A truck carrying part of a wind turbine tower overturned north of Ventura Monday evening.
It happened on Balsam Avenue near the intersection with 310th Street where the truck appeared to have rolled down the embankment on the west side of the road. The avenue was closed to allow a large crane to be set up to remove the wreckage of the truck and retrieve the wind turbine structure.
