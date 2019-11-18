Clear

Accident involving part of a wind turbine closes North Iowa road

Truck carrying tower-piece rolled down the embankment.

Posted: Nov 18, 2019 8:49 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

VENTURA, Iowa – A truck carrying part of a wind turbine tower overturned north of Ventura Monday evening.

It happened on Balsam Avenue near the intersection with 310th Street where the truck appeared to have rolled down the embankment on the west side of the road. The avenue was closed to allow a large crane to be set up to remove the wreckage of the truck and retrieve the wind turbine structure.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 31°
Albert Lea
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 32°
Austin
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 37°
Charles City
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 31°
Rochester
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 26°
Near normal temperatures returning for the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Next Hurt Up: Following her brothers footsteps

Image

Last Brick Road in Rochester

Image

Seasonal Parking Ordinance Enforcement Coming Soon

Image

Drive-by shooting arrest made more than one year later

Image

Styrofoam Ban

Image

Riceville Cub Scouts Weather Presentation 11/16/2019

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 11/18

Image

Riverland Community College's Mobile Lab

Image

Parking rate increases

Image

Salvation Army needs volunteers for warming center

Community Events