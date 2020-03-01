Accident investigation leads to drug charges against Kanawha woman

HANCOCK COUNTY, Iowa – Drug charges are filed after an investigation that began with an abandoned vehicle.
Law enforcement was called to a traffic accident on January 31 near the intersection of Oak Avenue and Highway 18, west of Garner. Investigators say Crystal Marie Cook, 40 of Kanawha, and another person had walked away from the scene of the accident.
Authorities say a fanny pack was found with two plastic baggies inside holding over six grams of methamphetamine. Court documents state that investigators then checked Cook’s cell phone information and determined she was involved in the distribution of meth. She is accused of soliciting 14 grams of meth between January 29 and February 5. Investigators say Cook also had a photo of .48 grams of meth on a digital scale, as if it were being weighed for sale.
Two counts of controlled substance violation were filed against Cook on February 25. She was arrested in Goodell on February 27.
