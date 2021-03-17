Accessory to North Iowa kidnapping is sentenced to jail

FOREST CITY, Iowa – It’s more jail time for a Lake Mills man for his involvement in a kidnapping.

Andrew John Aukes, 33, has been sentenced to 30 days in jail and must pay a $315 fine after pleading guilty to child endangerment, accessory after the fact, and possession of marijuana.

Authorities say after Kristofer Voigt abducted a woman on November 7, 2018, Aukes hid them from law enforcement in an upstairs closest. When officers returned to Aukes’ home the next day, they said they found drugs and six minor children there.

Voigt pleaded guilty to third-degree kidnapping and was given 10 years in prison.