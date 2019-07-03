Access mat purchased for Foster-Arend Park

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Enjoying the sand and surf is a favorite summertime activity at Foster-Arend Beach. But is it accessible to everyone? That is what the Park Board is trying to ensure. They're moving forward with purchasing an access mat from access rec.

The mat will provide a portable access route making it easier for people with any mobility issues to get to the shore. One beach- goer who likes to fish on these waters says he agrees with the decision to buy it.

"I think it would be great actually for the community and the city and especially the kids and the families that want to bring their kids and enjoy the summertimes here and stuff like that," Isaiah Banks said.

The mat would cost around 10 thousand dollars. Approximately 2 thousand will be covered by fundraising organized by Opportunity Services - the employment agency for adults with disabilities.