Accessible ziplines coming to Mason City park

The city is working to raise money for double ziplines, one of which will be wheelchair accessible.

Posted: May. 13, 2019 4:36 PM
Posted By: Katie Huinker

MASON CITY, Iowa - Mason City is working to raise money for a special project that aims to attract kids outdoors regardless of physical ability. There will soon be a zipline of sorts in East Park. It won't take you flying over trees or the Winnebago River but those we spoke with say it will still be a great addition to the Prairie Playground. That includes Bev McCoy who takes her friend Ester to the park weekly.
While Ester enjoys all the playground has to offer, other kids who are physically disabled don't have as many options. That's where the new ziplines come in! One will have a disk like seat for children or adults and a second line will feature a harness chair to allow those with physical disabilities to use. It's something Bev says the park needs.
“I was one on one with a physically challenged child when I was working and the stuff he could do was limited. There wasn't a lot he could do,” says McCoy.
The ziplines do come at a cost, about $35,000 according to the city. So far $30,000 has been raised. They are turning to the community for help raising the remaining $5,000. That cost also includes an accessible play surface that will make it easier for someone in a wheelchair to get in the zipline chair.

