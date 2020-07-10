Absentee voting encouraged in 2020 election

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Between the COVID-19 pandemic and the Black Lives Matter movement it may be easy to forget this is an election year.

However, the Rochester Area Foundation is working to raise awareness about voting early and safely. The foundation held a virtual meeting with guest speaker Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon.

Simon says this election year is a public health issue and instead of going to on-site polling locations he's encouraging voters to go a different route.

According to Simon Minnesota has about 3,000 polling locations with around 3 million voters which *roughly* puts about a thousand voters at each location.

So, from a safety standpoint, Simon believes we need to get that number down to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In order to make that happen he wants us all to consider absentee voting.

Simon explained, "Every person who votes from home each year is making the polling place safer for the people to choose that option on election day. And, I'm not just talking about the voters I'm talking about the poll workers, or the election judge as well. So. I strongly ask you to consider going to mnvotes.org and urging other people to do that too."

Simon added that 23-times more voters have already requested absentee ballots compared to two and four years ago.



Minnesota also needs 30,000 poll workers, with COVID-19 taking some seniors out of the mix, the state is asking for help to replenish the ranks.

For more information about becoming an election judge in Olmsted County click here.