Abduction attempt reported in Algona

ALGONA, Iowa – Authorities are investigating an attempted abduction in Algona.

On Monday, a 20-year-old white female told police she had been jogging north on Finn Drive when a vehicle pulled up behind her and stopped. She described it as a tan two-door pickup truck with a silver tool box in back and Iowa license plates.

The woman told police the driver got out of the truck and forcefully said “You need to get into the car.” The woman says she ran away and the driver got back into the truck and drove off.

The driver is described as a skinny Hispanic male, about 5’8’’ with black hair and a mustache. The woman told officers he was in his late 30s or early 40s and spoke with no accent. Police say the man was wearing a short sleeve dark green t-shirt and jeans tucked into a pair of brown leather work boots. The man may also have been wearing a wedding ring.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Algona Police Officer John Emswiler at 515-295-3515.