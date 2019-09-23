Clear

Abduction attempt reported in Algona

Woman tells police she was approached by a man.

Posted: Sep 23, 2019 11:34 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ALGONA, Iowa – Authorities are investigating an attempted abduction in Algona.

On Monday, a 20-year-old white female told police she had been jogging north on Finn Drive when a vehicle pulled up behind her and stopped. She described it as a tan two-door pickup truck with a silver tool box in back and Iowa license plates.

The woman told police the driver got out of the truck and forcefully said “You need to get into the car.” The woman says she ran away and the driver got back into the truck and drove off.

The driver is described as a skinny Hispanic male, about 5’8’’ with black hair and a mustache. The woman told officers he was in his late 30s or early 40s and spoke with no accent. Police say the man was wearing a short sleeve dark green t-shirt and jeans tucked into a pair of brown leather work boots. The man may also have been wearing a wedding ring.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Algona Police Officer John Emswiler at 515-295-3515.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 71°
Albert Lea
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 72°
Rochester
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 73°
The first day of fall will be a grand one.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Vikings activity center one step closer

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Storms could become severe Tuesday night

Image

Electric cars and going green

Image

Weather forecast 9/22

Image

Rochester Public Library closed Monday due to water leak

Image

Two men arrested after noise disturbance in Mason City

Image

38th Annual Women's and Spirituality Conference

Image

Southbound Hwy 63 down to one lane for road project

Image

Weather 9/21

Community Events