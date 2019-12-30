Abandoned house in Mower County found full engulfed

MOWER COUNTY, Minn. - An abandoned house north of Lyle was found fully engulfed in flames Sunday night.
The Mower County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to 54148 140th St. in Lyle after a report of flames coming from an area.
When deputies arrived on the scene, they found an abandoned house fully engulfed.
The State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause. No injuries were reported.
