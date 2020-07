AUSTIN, Minn. - An abandoned home went up in flames late Thursday night and authorities are calling it suspicious.

It happened at 11:16 p.m. at 2910 12th Ave. NW. The home was fully engulfed when fire crews arrived on the scene.

Upon arrival, it was determined the residence was unoccupied and abandoned.

Austin Fire was assisted by fire departments from Brownsdale, Hollandale and Blooming Prairie.