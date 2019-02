MASON CITY, Iowa - ATV and UTV riders in Cerro Gordo County can smile at this news.

The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors approved Ordinance 64, which outlines details on where riders can use off-road vehicles. Riders can use them on roadways in unincorporated areas of the county, except for state highways, any Grade 'level C' roadway (or dirt road), any Grade 'level B' roadway where vehicular travel isn't ordinarily permitted, and on hard surface roads that have a 55 mph speed limit. In addition, there is a maximum speed limit of 35 mph.

Rob Determan with Mason City Power Sports says it's time that the county has regulations in the books.

"It's been a long time coming for Cerro Gordo County. Hancock County, Winnebago County, Worth County, Mitchell County, all paved the way for this, so it's been a long time coming.

"They've put some things in place so they can actually regulate the use of these on the roads. It makes perfect sense, I mean, that's what a lot of places have been doing for a long, long time."

Off-road vehicles must be registered, and all operators born after 1995 must take a course through Iowa DNR and carry proof of completion with them while operating. In addition, riders must carry proof of insurance, have a valid driver's license, and have a sticker through the DNR.