OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A 47-year-old Stewartville man was hurt after an ATV accident Tuesday night.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office Larry Laures, Jr., was driving an ATV on 6th St. SE near 7th Ave. SE.

Authorities said he crashed, got thrown off the vehicle and landed on his head before being taken to St. Marys by Mayo One.

His condition was not available. A search warrant and blood sample were executed because authorities believe alcohol may be a factor.