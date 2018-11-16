AT&T supporting students in STEM fields

ROCHESTER, Minn.- AT&T is giving over $14,700 to Rochester Community and Technical College.

AT&T will support 14 students in STEM, construction and entrepreneurial fields.

RCTC and AT&T tell KIMT they anticipate growth in STEM related fields in the future.

Deb ward assisted in getting the scholarship for students.

She says they want to help students become the leaders of tomorrow.

“It will have a huge impact on 14 students,” she said.

The scholarship will be made available next fall.