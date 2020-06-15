ATF offering $70,000 in rewards for suspects in Twin Cities riot fires

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Federal law enforcement is offering a total of $70,000 for information about 14 suspects in fires set during the George Floyd protests in the Twin Cities.

“We have methodically worked each of the fire scenes, collecting evidence, interviewing witnesses, and reviewing video footage to help us solve these arson cases,” said Special Agent in Charge William Henderson, of the St. Paul Field Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF). “We’ve narrowed in on particular individuals who we suspect started one or more fires throughout the Twin Cities. We would appreciate any assistance the public is willing to provide in order to bring these investigations to a successful conclusion.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the ATF by emailing ATFTips@atf.gov or submitting information via www.ReportIt.com or the Report It mobile app. Select “ATF – St. Paul Field Division” when using Report It. Provide the ATF ID number of the suspect and as much information as you can relating to the whereabouts of the individual of whom you are reporting. Tipsters can also call 1-888-ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477) if internet access is unavailable.

Information can be submitted anonymously but if a reward is sought, include contact information in the report before submitting a tip. Information eligible for reward must lead to the successful identification, arrest and conviction of the individual.

ATF is working with the Minneapolis Police Department, Minneapolis Fire Department, St. Paul Police Department, St. Paul Fire Department, Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota State Fire Marshal Division, Federal Bureau of Investigation, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, U.S. Marshal Service and District of Minnesota U.S. Attorney’s Office.