ATF asks public's help to find three George Floyd riot arson suspects

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Federal law enforcement is asking for the public’s help in identifying more suspects related to the fires set during the George Floyd riots in Minneapolis.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) says they have photos of people they believe are responsible for four fires: Brit’s Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall; Target Headquarters, 1000 Nicollet Mall; Walgreens, 4323 Chicago Ave. South; and Tires Plus, 1103 West Lake Street.

“Arson is a phenomenally violent crime,” says ATF Special Agent in Charge Terry Henderson, of the St. Paul Field Division. “A fire can ravage buildings in mere minutes, putting every occupant or passerby at risk of serious injury or death. Crimes like this must be brought to justice and we look to the public to help us hold these individuals accountable for their actions.”

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to contact ATF, which can be done anonymously. You can email ATFTips@atf.gov or submit information via www.ReportIt.com. When using Report It, select “ATF – St. Paul Field Division” as the reporting agency. Tipsters can also call 1-888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477) if internet access is unavailable.

“We have methodically worked each of the fire scenes, collecting evidence, interviewing witnesses, and reviewing video footage to help us solve these arson cases,” says Henderson. “We’ve narrowed in on particular individuals who we suspect may have been involved. We would appreciate any assistance the public is willing to provide in order to bring these investigations to a successful conclusion.”

ATF is working with the Minneapolis Police Department, Minneapolis Fire Department, the FBI Minneapolis Field Division and U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Minnesota. They are also looking for photos or videos of people starting fires or adding additional material or accelerants to any of the fires.