Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory View Alerts

AP writes 'explainer' on new Biden/Ukraine scandal story in New York Post

Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at the Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, about the Supreme Court. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at the Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, about the Supreme Court. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Twitter and Facebook moved to censor and stop the spreading of the story on Wednesday.

Posted: Oct 14, 2020 9:05 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

WASHINGTON (AP) — Looking to undermine rival Joe Biden 20 days before the election, President Donald Trump’s campaign has seized on a tabloid story offering bizarre twists to a familiar line of attack: Biden’s relationship with Ukraine. But the story in the New York Post raises more questions than answers, including about the authenticity of an email at the center of the story.

The origins of the story also trace back to Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who has repeatedly pushed unfounded claims about Biden and his son, Hunter Biden. Even if the emails in the Post are legitimate, they don’t validate Trump and Giuliani's claims that Biden's actions were influenced by his son's business dealings in Ukraine.

A look at the development:

HOW DID BIDEN'S SON BECOME A CAMPAIGN ISSUE?

Hunter Biden joined the board of the Ukrainian gas company Burisma in 2014, around the time his father, then U.S. vice president, was helping conduct the Obama administration's foreign policy with Ukraine.

Senate Republicans said in a recent report that the appointment may have posed a conflict of interest, but they did not present evidence that the hiring influenced U.S. policies.

Trump and his supporters, meanwhile, have advanced a widely discredited theory that Biden pushed for the firing of Ukraine's top prosecutor to protect his son and Burisma from investigation. Biden did indeed press for the prosecutor's firing, but that's because he was reflecting the official position of not only the Obama administration but many Western countries and because the prosecutor was perceived as soft on corruption.

WHAT DOES THE NEW YORK POST STORY SAY?

The main email highlighted by the Post is a May 2015 message that it said was sent to Hunter Biden by Vadym Pozharskyi, an adviser to Burisma's board. In it, he thanks the younger Biden “for inviting me to DC and giving an opportunity to meet your father and spent (sic) some time together. It’s realty (sic) an honor and pleasure."

The wording makes it unclear if he actually met Joe Biden. The Biden campaign said in a statement that it had reviewed Biden’s schedules from the time and that no meeting as described by the newspaper took place.

HOW DID THE POST OBTAIN THE EMAILS?

It's a tangled saga. The Post says it received a hard drive containing the messages on Sunday from Giuliani, who has pushed the unfounded idea that Ukraine was trying to interfere with the 2016 election and that the younger Biden may have enriched himself by selling his access to his father.

The Post says the emails were part of a trove of data recovered from a laptop that was dropped off at a computer repair shop in Delaware in April 2019. It says the customer, whom the owner could not definitively identify as Hunter Biden, never paid for the service or retrieved it, and says the owner made a copy of the hard drive that he provided to Giuliani's lawyer.

The owner of the Wilmington shop declined to comment Wednesday to The Associated Press, saying he didn't feel like talking. The newspaper says the owner alerted the FBI to the computer and hard drive, and that agents took possession of them. That could not immediately be confirmed, and the FBI declined to comment Wednesday.

Asked via text by an AP reporter how long he had the hard drive, Giuliani replied: “You’re interested in the wrong thing. This time the truth will not be defeated by process. I’ve got a lot more to go."

ARE THE NEW EMAILS AUTHENTIC?

The actual origins of the emails are unclear. And disinformation experts say there are multiple red flags that raise doubts about their authenticity, including questions about whether the laptop actually belongs to Hunter Biden, said Nina Jankowicz, a fellow at the nonpartisan Wilson Center in Washington.

The Biden campaign didn't address that issue Wednesday and Hunter Biden's lawyer did not return an email seeking comment from the AP.

Another potential alarm is the involvement of another Trump associate, Steve Bannon, who the Post says first alerted it to the emails and who along with Giuliani has been active in promoting an anti-Biden narrative on Ukraine.

“We should view it as a Trump campaign product,” Jankowicz said.

Thomas Rid, a disinformation expert at Johns Hopkins University's School of Advanced International Studies, said it was not clear to him yet whether the emails were hacked or forged but said they “could be either or both.”

“It's a common feature in these operations that you combine generic content, accurate content, with forged content," Rid said.

IF AUTHENTIC, ARE THESE EMAILS DAMAGING TO BIDEN?

The suggestion that Joe Biden might have met with a Burisma representative is consequential, because he has repeatedly insisted that he never discussed his son's business with him.

But the emails provide no details on whether Pozharskyi and Biden actually met and, if so, what they discussed.

If Biden did meet with Pozharskyi, he was not the only U.S. official who may have done so. Pozharskyi was part of a Burisma delegation that lobbied congressional officials in 2014 in an attempt to show that the firm was not a corruption risk.

HOW DID SOCIAL MEDIA COMPANIES RESPOND TO THE STORY?

Companies like Twitter and Facebook, already under pressure to police their platforms ahead of the election, quickly flagged the article and moved to restrict its accessibility online — an action decried by Trump and his supporters, including congressional Republicans.

Facebook spokesman Andy Stone announced on Twitter that the company was working to reduce the distribution of the article on its platform.

On Wednesday afternoon, Twitter began banning its users from sharing links to the article in tweets and direct messages because it violated the company’s policy that prohibits hacked content.

WHAT'S THE POLITICAL IMPACT?

With less than three weeks until Election Day and polls showing him trailing Biden, Trump appears to be returning to the subject of his opponent's family to energize his base.

But in an election dominated by concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, it’s less certain Trump’s strategy will appeal to the voters he needs to win back, including moderate Republicans and suburban women.

Trump's called for a full accounting of Biden's conversations with Hunter and with Pozharskyi. Trump said in an interview with Newsmax that the Post had caught Biden “cold” with “serious” allegations.

At a campaign rally in Iowa Wednesday night, Trump led with the Post story and called Biden "a corrupt politician who shouldn’t even be allowed to run for the presidency.”

Biden's campaign, meanwhile, pointed to the recent Republican-led Senate investigation that found no evidence of wrongdoing on Biden's part with regard to Ukraine. It also pointedly noted the involvement of Giuliani, saying his “discredited conspiracy theories and alliance with figures connected to Russian intelligence have been widely reported.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 114574

Reported Deaths: 2204
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin30698955
Ramsey12532335
Dakota8673132
Anoka7485144
Stearns475831
Washington472362
Scott296934
Olmsted286128
St. Louis229955
Wright209310
Nobles206416
Blue Earth18807
Clay177342
Carver16097
Rice14988
Mower14317
Sherburne138116
Kandiyohi13494
Winona108118
Waseca8789
Lyon8425
Crow Wing74820
Chisago7172
Benton7154
Steele6592
Beltrami6576
Nicollet63017
Otter Tail6156
Todd6052
Freeborn5934
Itasca58516
Martin55116
Watonwan5504
McLeod5473
Le Sueur5465
Douglas5233
Goodhue46111
Pine4610
Morrison4443
Isanti4371
Polk4174
Becker4032
Carlton3511
Dodge3380
Chippewa3222
Pipestone30515
Wabasha2790
Meeker2763
Brown2713
Mille Lacs2683
Cass2614
Cottonwood2520
Rock2501
Yellow Medicine2464
Sibley2253
Murray2193
Redwood2168
Hubbard2141
Renville21010
Fillmore2070
Unassigned20753
Faribault1870
Jackson1761
Swift1741
Houston1641
Kanabec1639
Roseau1580
Lincoln1490
Stevens1471
Koochiching1464
Pennington1451
Wadena1310
Pope1240
Aitkin1231
Big Stone1100
Lac qui Parle1072
Wilkin1024
Lake870
Norman850
Grant824
Mahnomen761
Marshall701
Clearwater520
Red Lake472
Traverse460
Lake of the Woods391
Kittson170
Cook90

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 100894

Reported Deaths: 1482
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk17333277
Woodbury645881
Johnson550430
Black Hawk496496
Linn4745122
Dubuque426750
Story373717
Scott366932
Dallas314941
Pottawattamie270043
Buena Vista215512
Sioux213710
Marshall187536
Webster159014
Wapello144060
Plymouth142324
Clinton129125
Crawford125611
Muscatine123957
Cerro Gordo119123
Warren10796
Des Moines10209
Jasper98135
Carroll9366
Henry9225
Marion8799
Tama86235
Lee7819
Wright6651
Dickinson6367
Boone6228
Delaware5947
Bremer5767
Washington56911
Mahaska54421
Lyon4795
Harrison4726
Louisa47015
Jackson4613
Clay4424
Benton4281
Hamilton4063
Floyd39710
Winneshiek3979
Poweshiek39411
Kossuth3840
Hardin3804
Winnebago37216
Franklin36318
Jones3623
Emmet35813
Buchanan3573
Guthrie34314
Cherokee3402
Sac3371
Iowa3362
Butler3232
Clayton3223
Madison3172
Shelby3161
Cedar3135
Chickasaw3111
Page2990
Fayette2982
Allamakee2978
Clarke2953
Mills2901
Palo Alto2641
Grundy2604
Humboldt2573
Hancock2524
Cass2452
Calhoun2423
Howard2208
Osceola2180
Mitchell2110
Monroe21111
Monona2051
Taylor2031
Pocahontas1942
Union1903
Appanoose1863
Jefferson1771
Lucas1736
Ida1672
Fremont1660
Greene1540
Davis1454
Van Buren1432
Montgomery1385
Keokuk1331
Worth1190
Audubon1181
Decatur1090
Wayne1093
Adair1031
Ringgold692
Adams550
Unassigned100
Rochester
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 36°
Mason City
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 37°
Albert Lea
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 37°
Austin
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 38°
Charles City
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 38°
Temps falling below freezing this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

The Men who would by Mayor in Austin

Image

Sara's Evening Forecast - Wednesday

Image

Mason City City Council sets goals for future

Image

Albert Lea school referendum

Image

Next generation of voters

Image

SAW: Chatfield's Reid Johnson

Image

Albert Lea school referendum

Image

Gov. Walz hosts roundtable with MN manufacturers

Image

Keeping voters safe from Covid-19 at the polls

Image

Creepy Doll Exhibit

Community Events