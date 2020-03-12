Clear
BREAKING NEWS Health Department: COVID-19 cases in Minnesota grow to 9 Full Story

AP sources: MLB likely to cancel spring games, delay openers

Minnesota Twins' Travis Blankenhorn, right, laughs as teammate Nelson Cruz fires up the crowd before a spring training baseball game St. Louis Cardinals, Monday, March 9, 2020, in Fort Myers, Fla. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

The season had been scheduled to start March 26.

Posted: Mar 12, 2020 1:27 PM
Updated: Mar 12, 2020 1:37 PM
Posted By: By RONALD BLUM AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball is likely to cancel the rest of its spring training game schedule due to the coronavirus and probably will announce that the start of the season will be delayed, people familiar with the discussions told The Associated Press.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity because no decision had been announced.

They said baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred planned a conference call with his executive council Thursday to discuss the situation and then a call with controlling owners of the 30 clubs. An announcement would follow.

MLB had continued to play into Thursday, when Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he strongly recommended to local authorities and organizers that they limit all mass gatherings.

The big league season had been scheduled to start March 26, its earliest opening other than for international games.

MLB has not had a mass postponement of openers since 1995, when the season was shortened from 162 games to 144 following a 7 1/2-month strike that also wiped out the 1994 World Series. Opening day was pushed back from April 2 to April 26.

Player salaries were reduced by 11.1% in 1995 because the games were lost due to a strike.

If regular-season games are lost this year, MLB could attempt to reduce salaries by citing paragraph 11 of the Uniform Player's Contract, which covers national emergencies.

“This contract is subject to federal or state legislation, regulations, executive or other official orders or other governmental action, now or hereafter in effect respecting military, naval, air or other governmental service, which may directly or indirectly affect the player, club or the league,” it says.

The provision also states the agreement is “subject also to the right of the commissioner to suspend the operation of this contract during any national emergency during which Major League Baseball is not played.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 41°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 40°
Austin
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 37°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 50°
Rochester
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 34°
Rain chances subside, winds pick up
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Midday Forecast - Thursday

Image

First case of Coronavirus confirmed in Olmsted County

Image

125 live preventing germs

Image

125 Live taking precautions for Coronavirus

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Can warmer temps help slow the Coronavirus?

Image

Lourdes advances to 2A semifinal

Image

Where will Rochester's new middle school be built?

Image

SAW: Sydney Elliott from Lourdes

Image

Mercyone Progress

Community Events