AP source: Vikings DE Griffen to void deal, hit free agency

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter (99) celebrates with teammate Everson Griffen (97) after sacking Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

The move will clear more than $13 million off the books for 2020 for the salary cap-strapped Vikings.

Posted: Feb 20, 2020 1:33 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen will become a free agent for the first time in his 11-year career.

He's coming off a bounce-back season for the longest-tenured player on the team.

Griffen has chosen to exercise his option to void the remaining three years on his contract, a person with knowledge of the decision confirmed to The Associated Press.

Griffen had eight sacks in 15 games in 2019 after a rough season the year before.

