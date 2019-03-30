Clear
AP source: Nebraska hires former Iowa State coach Fred Hoiberg

Former Chicago Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg attends the first round men's college basketball game between Michigan State and Bradley at the NCAA Tournament in Des Moines, Iowa, Thursday, March 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

Posted: Mar. 30, 2019 12:49 PM

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A person with knowledge of the negotiations has told The Associated Press that Nebraska has finalized a deal to hire Fred Hoiberg as its coach.

Hoiberg was fired in December by the Chicago Bulls. He takes over for Tim Miles, who was dismissed on Tuesday after seven seasons.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Saturday because the school has not announced the hiring.

The 46-year-old has ties to Nebraska. He was born in Lincoln and his grandfather, Jerry Bush, was the Cornhuskers' coach from 1954-63.

Hoiberg went 115-155 from 2010-15 with the Bulls. Before that, he had a successful five-year run as Iowa State's coach with an up-tempo, spread-the-floor offense. He went 115-56 and led the Cyclones to four straight NCAA Tournaments and two Big 12 Tournament titles.

