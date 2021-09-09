Clear

AP source: Biden requiring federal workers to get COVID shot

President Joe Biden. AP photo

President Joe Biden is toughening COVID-19 vaccine requirements for federal workers and contractors as he aims to boost vaccinations and curb the surging delta variant that is killing thousands each week and jeopardizing the nation’s economic recovery.

Posted: Sep 9, 2021 9:24 AM
Posted By: By ZEKE MILLER Associated Press

\WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday is toughening COVID-19 vaccine requirements for federal workers and contractors as he aims to boost vaccinations and curb the surging delta variant that is killing thousands each week and jeopardizing the nation’s economic recovery.

Just weeks after he mandated federal workers get a shot or face rigorous testing and masking protocols, Biden will sign a new executive order to require vaccination for employees of the executive branch and contractors who do business with the federal government, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The word comes ahead of the president's speech Thursday afternoon outlining a six-pronged plan to address the latest rise in coronavirus cases and the stagnating pace of COVID-19 shots.

It wasn't immediately clear if Biden's order includes exceptions for workers or contractors seeking religious or medical exemptions from vaccination. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss Biden's plans before they were publicly released.

Biden is also expected to outline plans to increase virus testing in schools, in an effort to keep them open safely, amid other measures to show that his administration is working to tackle the alarming rise in COVID-19 cases, which Biden has blamed for last month's weaker-than-expected jobs report. He's warned the surge could further imperil the nation's economy as some pandemic safety net protections expire.

Biden has encouraged COVID-19 vaccine requirements in settings like schools, workplaces and university campuses, and the White House hopes the strengthened federal mandate will inspire more businesses to follow suit.

The Department of Veterans Affairs, Department of Health and Human Services, the Indian Health Service, and the National Institute of Health have previously announced vaccine requirements for much of their staffs, and the Pentagon moved last month to require all servicemembers to get vaccinated.

More than 208 million Americans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 177 million are fully vaccinated, but confirmed cases of the virus have shot up in recent weeks to an average of about 140,000 per day with on average about 1,000 Americans dying from the virus daily, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Most of the spread — and the vast majority of severe illness and death — is occurring among those not yet fully vaccinated against the virus. So-called breakthrough infections in vaccinated people occur, but tend to be far less dangerous.

Federal officials are moving ahead with plans to begin administering booster shots of the mRNA vaccines to bolster protection against the more transmissible delta variant of the virus. Last month Biden announced plans to make them available beginning on Sept. 20, but only the Pfizer vaccine will likely have received regulatory approval for a third dose by that time. Federal regulators are seeking additional data from Moderna that will likely delay its booster approval until October.

Officials are aiming to administer the booster shots about eight months after the second dose of the two-dose vaccines.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 663248

Reported Deaths: 7958
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1374361843
Ramsey57335934
Dakota50888490
Anoka46845473
Washington29929306
Stearns24242235
St. Louis19646328
Scott19078141
Wright17965160
Olmsted15304108
Sherburne1311399
Carver1174551
Rice8896116
Clay883393
Blue Earth838047
Crow Wing7545101
Kandiyohi729688
Chisago688456
Otter Tail645390
Benton624498
Mower538234
Goodhue537176
Winona535052
Douglas518683
Itasca501170
McLeod481161
Steele479821
Isanti478970
Beltrami475169
Morrison456562
Nobles438350
Polk418075
Becker415859
Freeborn412737
Lyon383554
Carlton380259
Pine365823
Nicollet361447
Mille Lacs346259
Brown335942
Le Sueur330529
Cass327134
Todd311634
Meeker295446
Waseca277623
Martin252733
Wabasha23244
Dodge23113
Roseau224721
Hubbard218341
Houston196116
Renville195746
Redwood191241
Fillmore182510
Pennington182320
Wadena175523
Cottonwood174924
Faribault172622
Sibley169210
Chippewa166139
Kanabec159729
Aitkin151738
Watonwan149510
Rock136219
Jackson133012
Pope12638
Pipestone121926
Yellow Medicine121620
Swift115519
Murray112810
Koochiching105919
Stevens100511
Marshall98518
Clearwater97418
Lake89121
Wilkin88014
Lac qui Parle82122
Big Stone6564
Grant6428
Mahnomen6339
Lincoln6214
Norman6139
Kittson51622
Unassigned49993
Red Lake4567
Traverse4145
Lake of the Woods3744
Cook2030

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 415051

Reported Deaths: 6276
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk65461664
Linn24770350
Scott22409257
Black Hawk18808332
Woodbury16482233
Johnson1622290
Dubuque14313217
Pottawattamie12714182
Dallas12490102
Story1165948
Warren663192
Webster6161102
Cerro Gordo6087100
Clinton606295
Des Moines572080
Muscatine5533108
Marshall550179
Sioux537374
Jasper501375
Lee495871
Wapello4853127
Buena Vista466342
Marion429881
Plymouth426482
Henry332440
Jones323558
Bremer318065
Crawford315243
Carroll309953
Boone298936
Benton298756
Washington297454
Dickinson264846
Mahaska264752
Kossuth241968
Jackson239943
Clay236427
Tama231573
Delaware230143
Buchanan225837
Hardin219047
Page218123
Cedar213824
Wright213041
Fayette212744
Winneshiek211337
Hamilton206852
Harrison194875
Clayton188258
Madison188119
Butler186436
Floyd181242
Mills180324
Cherokee174539
Poweshiek174536
Lyon171241
Allamakee170152
Iowa169424
Hancock164435
Calhoun161913
Jefferson161837
Winnebago160731
Grundy154535
Cass151556
Louisa149749
Shelby147439
Emmet144941
Appanoose144349
Franklin144223
Humboldt142426
Sac142122
Mitchell138943
Union137837
Chickasaw135218
Guthrie134832
Palo Alto125724
Clarke121024
Montgomery116438
Howard112622
Keokuk111232
Monroe110533
Ida103937
Davis100225
Pocahontas94123
Adair93732
Greene92311
Monona92233
Worth8998
Lucas89623
Osceola83217
Fremont71910
Decatur71810
Taylor71612
Van Buren67818
Wayne63323
Ringgold61626
Audubon57314
Adams3754
Unassigned230
Rochester
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 66°
Mason City
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 69°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 68°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 70°
High Pressure In Control
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz looks back on 9/11

Image

Non-Profit of the Month: The American Red Cross, part 2

Image

Non-Profit of the Month: The American Red Cross

Image

Firefighter mental health

Image

Firefighters since 9-11

Image

FULL MORNING FORECAST 9/9/2021

Image

COVID challenges continue at RPS as 50+ students test positive

Image

Marigold Days returns to Mantorville this weekend

Image

Aaron's Wednesday Night Weather (9/8/21)

Image

Exploring Historic Forestville

Community Events